AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0047

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. AceD has a market cap of $341,995.91 and $3,081.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

