ACoconut (AC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $344,423.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. ACoconut has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $344,423.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.