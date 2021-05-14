ACoconut Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003703 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $165,664.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00082408 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

