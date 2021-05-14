Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,271. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.