AcuityAds Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AcuityAds in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million.

AT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.49 million and a PE ratio of 103.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$33.08.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,045,548.54. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164 in the last quarter.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.