AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE AT traded up C$0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.10. The company had a trading volume of 231,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,255. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The stock has a market cap of C$606.48 million and a PE ratio of 112.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81. Insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 over the last three months.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

