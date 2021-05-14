Acumen Capital Cuts Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target to C$0.65

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE VTX traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$30.11 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

