Acumen Capital Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBL. National Bank Financial cut K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.38.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.41. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.22. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$24.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.