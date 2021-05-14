Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $897,767.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.44 or 0.08101743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.50 or 0.02601809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00650067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.29 or 0.00826911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00669125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00595164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

