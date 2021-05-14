ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 23,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,859. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.