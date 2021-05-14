adbank (ADB) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market cap of $5.52 million and $454,328.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

