ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $55.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

