Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 6,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 520,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

