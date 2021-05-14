AdEx Network Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $134.31 million and $1.67 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00091963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01176936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00067803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00110172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062954 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,472,666 coins and its circulating supply is 119,330,190 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.