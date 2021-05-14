Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,168 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $352,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.