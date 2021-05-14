Adshares Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $135,596.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009412 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,569,950 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

