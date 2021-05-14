adToken Hits Market Capitalization of $787,801.96 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, adToken has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $787,801.96 and approximately $2,535.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (ADT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.