ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $920.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.