ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.35

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 357640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $970.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

