Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 148.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $204.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.76 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

