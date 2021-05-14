Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 251,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 295,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

