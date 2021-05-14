Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 1,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

