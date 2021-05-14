Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $16.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.63% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEVA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,276,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.