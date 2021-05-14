Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$40.56 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.48. The company has a market cap of C$759.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4,506.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

