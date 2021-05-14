ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

