ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.10

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.10 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 1771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

