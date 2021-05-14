ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 1,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.