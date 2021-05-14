Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 764,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

