Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.