AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Shares of AGFS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.