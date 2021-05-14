AI Doctor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $376,677.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $376,677.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

