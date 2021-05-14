AIB Group’s (AIBRF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIBRF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$3.00 on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

