Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$4.86. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 170,018 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 40.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.75 million and a P/E ratio of -25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.39.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

