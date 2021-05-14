AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,481,401 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

