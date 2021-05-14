Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Trimmed by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $20,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.08. 3,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $276.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.