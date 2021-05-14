Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.52 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

