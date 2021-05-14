AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading 12.5% Higher

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 107,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 197,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of AirAsia Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

