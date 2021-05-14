Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.44. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

