Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 937.5% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 601.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $5,085,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

