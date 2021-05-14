Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.44. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $343,849,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

