Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

ABNB stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

