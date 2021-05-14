Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Truist

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 686,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

