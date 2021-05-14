Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.99. 338,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

