Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 277,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,539,405 shares.The stock last traded at $140.95 and had previously closed at $135.75.

The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

