AirSwap Market Cap Reaches $55.86 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.