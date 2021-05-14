Akash Network (AKT) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00009115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $268.17 million and $1.76 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00093294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.42 or 0.00591069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00240157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004740 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01164291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.02 or 0.01206249 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,253,804 coins and its circulating supply is 58,271,007 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

