Akroma Trading Down 14.5% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $9,511.83 and approximately $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.44 or 0.08129388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00215081 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.