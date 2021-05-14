Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $1.33 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

