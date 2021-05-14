Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Trading Up 1.8%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.81. 103,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 204,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$755.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

