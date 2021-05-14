Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $283,028.95 and approximately $51.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00241026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $599.29 or 0.01200480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.01 or 0.01225966 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.